Over 300 Police Officers Deployed in Lumezi



By Wilson Mulinda



Over 300 police officers have been deployed for the Lumezi Parliamentary by-election.





And the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- says all is set for the filing of nominations on Tuesday May 27.





ECZ Commissioner Major General VINCENT MUKANDA says the commission has successfully completed all trainings, and is expecting a peaceful atmosphere as aspirants file for nomination.





Speaking during a briefing with uniformed staff, Major General MUKANDA said ECZ officials, police officers and the media all have vast experience in elections, which will make the process quick and free of disturbances.





Meanwhile, Eastern Province Police Commissioner ROBERTSON MWEEMBA said officers have been deployed to the valley and plateau of Lumezi to ensure the entire district is safe.





Mr. MWEEMBA says officers will be present in all campaign areas , and will give equal security to all political parties and independent candidates.

#Police