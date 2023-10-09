OVER 40 HOUSES DEMOLISHED IN CHINGOLA’S GYMKHANA AREA

Over 40 families in Chingola’s Gymkhana area have been left homeless after their houses were demolished in the early hours of today following a Court Order by the Chingola Magistrates Court.

The over 40 houses were seating on Land belonging to Chingola Veterinary Doctor Fredrick Chitambala.

The settlers were ordered to vacate the land by the Chingola Magistrates Court but defied the Court Order.

Meanwhile some of the affected families talked to say they feel neglected by government for failing to intervene in the matter.

They have since called on government through the local authority to look into their plight as they have been left with no shelter.

But when reached for a comment chingola District Commissioner Raphael Chimupi described the situation as unfortunate.

On August 7th 2020 the Chingola Magistrates Court ruled that the settlers were not the legal owners of the land and we’re ordered to vacate, a move which the court said they defied.

RISE FM NEWS