TRADERS DENY EXPLOITING CONSUMERS AFTER FUEL HIKES

The Association of Vendors and Marketeers in Zambia (AVEMA) has denied exploiting consumers attributing the price hikes to a myriad of factors.

Recently Trade and Industry Minister, Chipoka Mulenga said he has noted a growing trend where sellers continue escalating prices of goods even when the prices of fuel are reduced or maintained, describing it as exploitation and that government may be compelled to put up measures to curb the vice.

And speaking during an interview on Mafken FM’s Xpress Chit-Chat show, Mr. Chikwa explains that the surge in fuel prices has placed considerable strain on vendors and marketeers.

He clarifies that, the prices seen in the market are a reflection of the expenses incurred in transporting goods to marketplaces.

Meanwhile, opposition Economic Front (EF) party spokesperson Fewdays Nsensema has criticized Mr Mulenga’s stance describing it as misinformed and hypocritical.

Mr Nsensema has argued that government is well aware of the underlying factors contributing to price hikes.

