OVER 400 POLICE OFFICERS DEPLOYED TO ENSURE PEACEFUL MFUWE BY-ELECTION





Over 400 police officers have been deployed across various locations in Lavushimanda District to ensure peace and security ahead of the Mfuwe by-election scheduled for August 7th, 2025.





Muchinga Province Police Commanding Officer Dennis Moola says the officers have been strategically positioned to maintain law and order during campaigns, on polling day, and in the post-election period.





He has warned that anyone found violating the Electoral Code of Conduct or causing confusion will be dealt with in accordance with the law.





The Police Command has emphasized the importance of following the campaign timetable and maintaining discipline throughout the electoral process.





Mr. Moola says the Zambia Police Service is fully prepared to guarantee a peaceful election, and has called on political parties and supporters to cooperate with law enforcement officers and respect the electoral guidelines.





He further urged the public to protect the officers deployed in their areas and help identify individuals intending to cause trouble.





Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Zambia has called on women to prioritise development and peace in their campaign messages.





Speaking at a women’s conference in Mununga, ECZ Commissioner McDonald Chipenzi said women must actively promote democratic values and avoid being used as agents of political violence.





The Commission has reiterated that it will not hesitate to cite and sanction any political party or individual that breaches the electoral code.



Diamond TV