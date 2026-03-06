Over 600 PF Members in Lundazi Defect to Citizens First





As momentum builds towards the August elections, more than 600 members of the former ruling Patriotic Front (PF) from four wards in eastern Lundazi District have resigned from their positions and joined the Harry Kalaba-led Citizens First (CF) Party.





According to CF, this signals a notable shift in the district’s political dynamics ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Lundazi has traditionally been considered a stronghold of the PF, but the prevailing political mood suggests a splitting ground.



(c) The People’s Brief