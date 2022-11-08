60,000 teachers face axe

OVER 60,000 teachers risk being prosecuted and losing their teaching licences following the expiration of the deadline for them to renew their practising certificates.

Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) had set October 31 last month as deadline for teachers to comply with the law by renewing their practising licences.

All teachers are required by law to register with TCZ and obtain a practising licence every three years.

TCZ registrar Ebby Mubanga said by close of the deadline, compliance level was at about 50 percent from the 170,000 teachers who are supposed to renew their practising licences.

TCZ has over 212,000 registered teachers.

Dr Mubanga said in an interview that 60,000 teachers face axe.

TCZ to prosecute tutors who haven’t renewed licences that some teachers do not seem to take the provisions of the law governing the teaching profession seriously.

Credit Zambia Daily Mail