Over 70 Nations Condemn Israel Killing of UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon



A coalition of more than 70 countries, alongside the European Union, has issued a strong condemnation following deadly attacks on United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) personnel in Lebanon.





The joint statement, led by Indonesia and France at the United Nations, came after three Indonesian peacekeepers were killed and several others from multiple countries injured amid escalating violence.





Describing the incident as “unacceptable aggressive behavior,” the coalition warned that such attacks on peacekeepers could amount to a war crime under international law. They called for immediate de-escalation, full accountability for those responsible, and enhanced protection measures for UN personnel operating in conflict zones.





The incident underscores growing global concern over the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Lebanon, where rising violence and mass displacement are threatening regional stability and the effectiveness of international peacekeeping missions.