Pahlavi Calls on Armed Patriots to Strike Regime Forces as Liberation Nears



Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has issued a direct message to the Immortal Guard, the decentralized armed insurgents fighting the Islamic Republic. With U.S. and allied strikes hammering regime defenses from above, he urges these vanguard units to intensify targeted operations against security forces while safeguarding their own lives for the decisive phase ahead.





The statement marks a clear shift toward supporting active resistance to hasten the regime’s collapse and open the path for mass civilian uprisings.





Here is his full message:



“Valiant Heroes of the Immortal Guard,



I salute you for your courage and your sacrifice. In the past three months, thousands of you, in small but effective cells throughout Iran, have created brilliant displays of valor. What you have done will be told for centuries. The Iranian nation will never forget your sacrifice and the price you paid for the liberation of the homeland, above all on the 8th and 9th of January.





I told you that help was on the way. Now that help has arrived.



I call upon you, the bravest and most devoted sons and daughters of Iran, as the nation’s vanguard force, to further wear down and weaken the Islamic Republic’s repressive apparatus, now under heavy blows from the sky, in every way possible, in order to pave the way for its ultimate collapse.





Bear in mind that this is not a call for street demonstrations, it is a call to you, the Immortal Guard, to deliver intelligent and effective blows against the exhausted and worn-down oppressors, so that the path for the millions of the Iranian nation to flood the streets is further cleared.





At the same time, make preserving your own lives a priority, for your presence in the final battle, to protect the onrushing torrent of millions of Iranians claiming their freedom, is vital and indispensable.





You are of the lineage of Rostam and Kaveh, and your enemies are of the ilk of Zahhak. In this battle of good against evil, of light against darkness, you stand on the right side of history, and the hopes and prayers of a great nation see you on your way.





I eagerly await the day when I will stand beside you in the first liberated city of Iran, and together we will seal the final victory.”





Long live Iran,

Reza Pahlavi



The regime’s endgame appears closer than ever. The Immortal Guard’s disciplined actions could prove decisive in tipping the balance toward freedom.