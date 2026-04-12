Pakistan Air Force Deploys Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia Under Mutual Defence Pact.



Pakistan has deployed Pakistan Air Force fighter jets and support aircraft to King Abdulaziz Air Base in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence confirmed on April 11, 2026.





The deployment is being carried out under the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement signed by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September 2025. The pact commits both nations to treat any act of aggression against one country as an act of aggression against both.





Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence stated that the deployment aims to strengthen joint military coordination, enhance operational readiness, and support regional and international security and stability.





The move carries significant diplomatic weight as Pakistan is simultaneously hosting direct US-Iran ceasefire negotiations in Islamabad. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has acknowledged that Islamabad is bound by its treaty obligations to Riyadh, while continuing to serve as a mediator between Washington and Tehran.





Analysts view the deployment as a dual message: reaffirming Pakistan’s defence commitments to Saudi Arabia while signalling to Iran the importance of flexibility in the ongoing peace talks.





Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a defence relationship spanning nearly eight decades, including pilot training, joint exercises, and previous deployments of Pakistani aircraft to the Kingdom during periods of regional tension.



Sources: Saudi Arabia Ministry of Defence (official statement) | Al Jazeera | Arab News | The National | Fortune | Pakistan Today