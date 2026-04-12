Pakistan Bolsters Saudi Defenses with 13,000 Troops and Fighter Jets as Iran Tensions Simmer

Pakistan has rushed around 13,000 troops along with 10 to 18 fighter jets and support aircraft to Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Air Base.

The Saudi defense ministry confirmed the arrival on April 11, describing it as a step to strengthen joint operational readiness and regional security under their 2025 mutual defense pact.

That pact treats any attack on one nation as an attack on both, a clear deterrent against aggressors.

The timing raises eyebrows. The deployment landed the same day Pakistan hosted fragile US-Iran ceasefire talks in Islamabad, talks that reportedly stalled without a full deal.

Saudi Arabia sits directly across the Persian Gulf from Iran, a hotspot for past missile and drone threats.

This move shows Riyadh turning to a proven military partner in Islamabad for backup, rather than relying solely on distant guarantees.

Pakistan already had thousands of troops in the kingdom. Adding this fresh contingent and air power sends a strong signal of solidarity against potential threats.

In a volatile region where weakness invites trouble, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are choosing strength through unity.