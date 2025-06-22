Pakistan government nominates President Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

The government of Pakistan has officially nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, praising his “decisive diplomatic intervention” in calming a tense military standoff between India and Pakistan earlier this year.

The announcement, made via a statement on X from Pakistan’s government, credits Trump with helping to secure a ceasefire that ended a four-day conflict, preventing what could have been a fatal clash between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

“President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi,” Pakistan’s government said in its statement.

“This intervention stands as a testament to his role as a genuine peacemaker.” The nomination also highlights Trump’s offer to mediate the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute, a sore point in India-Pakistan relations for decades.

The crisis between India and Pakistan kicked off on April 22, 2025, after a deadly militant attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

India responded with Operation Sindoor on May 7, launching precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan-controlled regions, according to Dawn.

Pakistan hit back with what it called Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, a “measured and precise” military response aimed at restoring deterrence while minimizing civilian harm.

The intense cross-border fighting lasted until May 10, when military leaders from both sides agreed to a ceasefire through direct talks, though Pakistan insists Trump’s behind-the-scenes diplomacy was key.