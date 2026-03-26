Pakistan Intervention Reportedly Led Israel to Remove Top Iranian Leaders from Target List





In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan reportedly intervened to prevent the targeting of two senior Iranian figures by Israel, according to information shared by a Pakistani official.



The report states that Israel had initially included Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf on a potential target list amid escalating regional tensions. However, following direct communication from Pakistan, these names were removed from the list.





A Pakistani official revealed that Islamabad conveyed its concerns to Israel, emphasizing the potential for severe regional escalation if high-ranking Iranian political figures were targeted. The intervention was aimed at preventing further destabilization in an already volatile Middle East environment.





The move highlights Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement in the crisis, positioning itself as a mediator attempting to reduce the risk of broader conflict. It also underscores the sensitivity surrounding the targeting of senior political leadership, which could trigger significant retaliation and widen the scope of hostilities.





While there has been no official confirmation from Israeli or Iranian authorities regarding the existence of such a target list, the report reflects ongoing behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts to manage rising tensions in the region.



This development comes amid heightened geopolitical friction involving Israel and Iran, with multiple actors increasingly concerned about the possibility of escalation into a wider regional conflict.



Source: Reuters