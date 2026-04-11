Pakistan Pushes Ceasefire Deal as High-Stakes Talks Begin



high-level negotiations officially kicked off in Islamabad as delegates from Iran met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to explore pathways toward de-escalation with United States.





Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s role as a neutral mediator, pledging full commitment to securing a ceasefire that could stabilize both the region and global security. He also expressed appreciation for Tehran’s willingness to engage in dialogue through Islamabad.





Despite the diplomatic tone, Iranian representatives maintained a firm stance, signaling they entered talks “with fingers on the trigger” and would not compromise on key demands — particularly a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of frozen assets.





The meeting is seen as a critical step toward potential direct engagement with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who is also in the region. Pakistan is actively working to narrow gaps between both sides in hopes of reaching a ceasefire agreement and reopening maritime routes through the Strait of Hormuz.