Pakistan Saves Iran’s Top Talkers From Israeli Strike



Pakistan stepped in and stopped Israel from assassinating Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, according to a Reuters report citing a Pakistani official.





Israel had the coordinates and was ready to take them out. Pakistan warned the US straight up: kill these guys and there will be no one left in Iran to negotiate with. The US told Israel to stand down, and the strikes were called off.





This move keeps fragile backchannel talks alive as the Trump administration pushes for a ceasefire through intermediaries like Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt. Trump has set a short deadline and floated a 15-point plan to end the fighting, while warning of tougher action if Iran drags its feet.





The reality is simple. The regime in Tehran is bleeding from targeted hits on its IRGC military leaders and nuclear assets. Taking out the few remaining political figures who can even pretend to cut a deal would hand total control to the hardest hardliners. No counterparty means no deal—just endless escalation, higher oil prices, and more chaos for American interests.





Israel is right to hammer Iran’s terror infrastructure and proxies. But smart power means knowing when to leave a door cracked for exit. Pakistan’s intervention, whatever its motives, highlights the cold calculus here: decapitating everyone leaves you fighting ghosts with no one to sign the surrender.





Trump’s team is playing the long game—pressure through strength, diplomacy as the off-ramp. If Iran wants to avoid total collapse, it better take the hint before the window slams shut. Weakness invites war; strength forces peace.