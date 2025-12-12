PAKISTAN TO UK: WE’LL TAKE GROOMING GANG LEADERS IF YOU HAND OVER DISSIDENTS





Pakistan has reportedly offered to take back 2 convicted grooming gang leaders – if the UK hands over two anti-government Pakistani dissidents living in Britain.





Adil Khan and Qari Abdul Rauf were jailed in 2012 for abusing dozens of girls in Rochdale.



They lost their British citizenship but dodged deportation by renouncing their Pakistani one. Pakistan refused to take them back.





Now, officials in Islamabad say they’ll accept the convicted grooming gang ringleaders if the UK agrees to hand over Shahzad Akbar and Adil Raja.





Akbar is a former minister under Imran Khan. Raja is a former army officer turned journalist.



Both are now living in exile in Britain, where they’ve accused the Pakistani government of human rights abuses and suppressing dissent.





The Pakistani government wants them extradited, accusing them of anti-state activities.



Raja called the proposal “unprecedented and deeply disturbing,” saying it shows “how far an authoritarian regime is willing to go to silence critics.”





He says he’s broken no UK law and that his only offence is journalism.



UK officials haven’t commented, but no one expects this deal to fly.





Trading political dissidents for convicted abusers is… not exactly standard diplomatic practice.



Source: ZeroHedge