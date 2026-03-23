PAKISTAN’S FORMER DIPLOMAT DROPS NUKE THREAT ON INDIA IF US STRIKES





Former Pakistani diplomat Abdul Basit went nuclear on a panel discussing the US-Israel-Iran war escalation, declaring Pakistan would immediately hit India with atomic weapons if the United States attacks his country.





The blunt warning was amplified on X with side-by-side images: one showing rows of Pakistani ballistic missile launchers ready to roll, the other the Indian tricolor waving defiantly.





The post exploded to over 326,000 views almost instantly. Replies ranged from dark memes (“just poke the bear and solve two problems at once”) to genuine alarm about a potential India-Pakistan nuclear exchange that could displace roughly 1.6 billion people and trigger the largest refugee crisis in human history.





One thing is clear: in South Asia, the red lines are drawn in radiation.