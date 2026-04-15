Pakistan’s PM embarks on trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey after US-Iran talks

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey this week as a diplomatic push for a second round of talks between Iran and the United States gathers pace.

Sharif departs for Jeddah on Wednesday to meet with the Saudi leadership before traveling to Qatar “to discuss ongoing bilateral cooperation as well as regional peace and security,” according to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In Turkey, Sharif is scheduled to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and participate in the fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari said in a statement the official visit will shore up “further engagement to promote the peace efforts.”

Pakistan has emerged as an unlikely bridge between the US and Iran, hosting the first direct talks between the two countries on Saturday amid a fragile ceasefire.

While no deal was reached, US President Donald Trump has teased the prospect of more talks, telling the New York Post on Tuesday that “something could be happening” in Pakistan over the next two days.

It is unclear whether Sharif’s travel schedule will impact the timing of those potential talks. He returns to Islamabad on Saturday.