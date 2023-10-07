Palestinian Businessman Shot Dead in Cape Town Movie-Style Assassination

A Palestinian businessman was yesterday shot dead by two assassins riding a motorbike in a movie-style Cape Town gunfight.

Authorities have identified the man as Shafiq Nasser, aged 38. He owns several businesses, including Naser Constructions. The two assailants gunned him down near the intersection of Bosmansdam and Omuramba Roads in Cape Town’s Montague Gardens area. Nasser had returned from a trip abroad on 3 October 2023 in the evening. The assassins ambushed and killed him while he was going to a business meeting.

Surveillance footage showed two men on a motorbike stopping beside his Mercedes G-Wagon at a traffic light. When the light turned green, they executed a U-turn, pulled up next to the vehicle, and opened fire on Nasser. The businessman took out his firearm, and a gunfight ensued, spanning over 500 meters.

Nasser sustained gunshot wounds to his head and cheek during the gunshot exchange. At the time of the incident, the police found him with a substantial amount of money, which he had reportedly withdrawn from a bank before the attack.

Chaotic Scene

In a video trending on social media, the tragic scene looked like an action movie set. The nasty gunfight between Nasser and the two assassins on a bike resulted in a multiple-car accident on the road. Nasser’s black Mercedes-Benz collided with a small truck and two other cars and overturned.

Check the video below, shot by an eyewitness soon after the tragic incident in Cape Town.

Shafiq Nasser was a 38-year-old who owned multiple businesses, including Naser Constructions



He was shot and killed after unknown men on a motorbike opened fire on him on Wednesday



Nasser was found with a large amount of money in his possession at the time of the shooting… pic.twitter.com/M5oKmaBbrs — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) October 5, 2023

As of late Wednesday afternoon, the police were still probing the tragic incident, with no arrests made thus far. Nasser’s unexpected return to the country on Tuesday had gone unnoticed by most, as even his own brother was unaware of his arrival. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.