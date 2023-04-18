PAMELA CHISUMPA ABDUCTOR NOT FIT TO STAND TRIAL- Psychiatrist

PAMELA CHISUMPA ABDUCTOR NOT FIT TO STAND TRIAL

By New Dawn Reporter

A 76-year-old Psychiatrist doctor from Chainama Hills Mental Hospital (CHMH) has testified that one of Pamela Chisumpa’s abductor is not fit to stand trial before the courts of law.

Chainama Hills Mental Hospital Psychiatrist Consultant, Dr. Patrick Msoni says James Bwalya has an anti-social personality disorder which makes him lie and behave in a manner where he doesn’t exhibit remorse.

He said although he exhibited such anti-social personality which makes him unfit to stand trial, James was aware about the charges he was facing before the court, adding that he dismissed the seriousness of the allegations during the time he was examining him.

Dr. Msoni further said when he was attending to James, he told him that he never committed the whole charges as alleged.

“But they change stories, they like lying. Lying is not a medical illness, I am not also suggesting that he has a mental illness, he is not a mental patient, He worked as a sells man for two years ago,” Dr. Msoni told the High Court.

Dr, Msoni also informed court that James developed the bad behaviour while in secondary school which graduated when he went to college, adding that his personality disorder is engraved making him not fit to stand trial.

Another doctor from the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Dr. Brian Sonkwe, a Consultant for Episodic Spine Surgeon said he examined James who had a bowel and bladder dysfunction as a result of an injury he sustained after an attempt to escape from prison by way of climbing the wall fence.

“In the history I was told that the patient sustained an injury to the back after a fall as he was attempting to jump over the wall fence on the 12th March, 2023. When the patient fell, he could not pick himself up and walk, “he said.

Dr. Sonkwe explained that according to his physical examination and findings on James, he had a deformity at the junction of the lumbar spine, and that he had reduced feelings and weakness in the lower part of his body.

He explained that James exhibited disruption in the spine region as a result of the injuries he sustained.

He further said that his recommendation was to the effect that he needed bed rest but James has been moving.

Dr. Sonkwe said as a result of that, he could not stand trial until further assessment have been done.

On Mathews Sikaonga, both doctors declared him fit to stand trial.

However, the state had asked court to order for another medical opinion whether James can stand trial.

This is in a matter where Siakonga and James are facing charges of rape, aggravated robbery, theft and abduction involving 13 women of Lusaka kept in Chalala,