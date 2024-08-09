‘PAN AFRICANISM TODAY’ SECRETARIAT CONCERNED OVER ARREST OF DR M’MEMBE



Johannesburg… Friday, August 9, 2024



The Pan Africanism Today (PAT) Secretariat in Johannesburg, South Africa, has expressed deep concern over the arrest and detention of Socialist Party (SP) of Zambia President Fred M’membe.



Speaking on behalf of the Secretariat, Jonis Ghedi Alasow stated that the continental body is alarmed by the erosion of fundamental decencies across many parts of the African continent.



Alasow highlighted that in the past week, they have been appalled by the brazen actions of unpopular and anti-democratic African governments, who are trampling on the rights of their people.



He emphasized that PAT is deeply disturbed to learn that Dr. M’membe was unjustly arrested on fabricated charges.



Alasow further noted that Dr. M’membe has been subjected to a pattern of harassment, including multiple arrests under false pretenses, interrogation in remote police stations, and a lack of substantial evidence against him.



He described the arrests as a crude form of intimidation.



“Similarly, yesterday, activists from the Communist Party of Kenya and the Mathare Social Justice Centre (Kinuthia Ndung’u, George Kiritu, Davis Tafari, and Samuel Gathanga) were arrested for articulating the will of the Kenyan people against the backdrop of William Ruto’s insistence on using his elected office to represent the IMF instead of the Kenyan People,” he said.



Alasow said earlier this week, the regime Mswati III in Swaziland, through proxies, initiated a witch-hunt for comrade Mlungisi Makhanya, the president of PUDEMO.



He said they are offering a reward of R400 000 to anyone who can arrest this important leader of the struggle for democracy in Swaziland.



“We join all peace-loving people in the world in denouncing this repression. Countries cannot be run as though we are characters in a fictional gangster film. The regimes of Kenya, Zambia and Swaziland are unpatriotic and have placed the interests of international exploiters over the will of their people. Those fighting for their people’s freedom must be celebrated, not arrested and bullied,” he said.



“We urge all progressive formations to stand in solidarity with our comrades and issue statements condemning these acts of repression!” he asserted.



Some signatories of PAT includes Mtandao wa Vikundi vya Wakulima Tanzania – MVIWATA, Mathare Social Justice Centre – MSJC, People’s United Democratic Movement of Swaziland- PUDEMO, West African Peoples Organisation – WAPO, League of Young Peasants of the Democratic Republic of Congo- LJP-RDC, UWAWAMA Cooperative Society, Tanzania Socialist Forum – TASOFO, Communist Party of Kenya – CPK, Kenyan Peasants League – KPL, Revolutionary Socialist League, Kenya – RSL, Socialist Movement of Ghana – SMG, Zimbabwe Smallholder Organic Farmers’ Forum – ZIMSOFF, Socialist Party of Zambia – SP, Afro Asia Institute for Strategic Studies – AAISS, National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring of Nigeria – NUTGTWN, Batahu Yadav of All Nepal Peasant’s Federation.



Others are Prof. Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad, Zimbabwe Labour Centre, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa – NUMSA,



Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party – SRWP, Social Justice Centers Working Group, Kenya, Movement for Land and Agricultural Reform, Sri Lanka, United Food and Allied Workers Union of Zimbabwe – UFAWUZ, Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee – PKRC, Movement for Land and Agricultural Reform, Sri Lanka –

MONLAR, La Via Campesina, Southern Africa and Eastern Africa, National Union of Metal and Allied Industries in Zimbabwe –

NUMAIZ.