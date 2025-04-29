GUEST ARTICLE: [LONG READ] PANICKING: Under Pressure Kamanga Fails To Respond To Keith Mweemba On Clandestine Attempt To Hide FAZ Financial Report; Resorts To Smear Campaigns



By Augustine Mukoka



Andrew Kamanga is feeling the heat. His chances of getting a third term are diminishing by the day. That’s why instead of addressing issues raised on FAZ constitution breaches, he has resorted to a smear campaign against his strongest challenger, Keith Mweemba.



Kamanga’s response to Keith’s clarion call to councillors not to join the crusade by the FAZ Secretariat to abrogate the constitution speaks of a man under intense pressure to save his hold on power.



How a man who has previously claimed football is only 2 percent of what he is worth or does would be this desperate is not only shocking but telling.



Through the rogue outlet known as Zambia Whistleblower allegedly operated by Thomas Zgambo and a certain John Phiri, Kamanga exposes his hidden agenda to undermine the FAZ constitution as long as he gets a third term.



While Kamanga is abusing the FAZ constitution, he wants the likes of Keith and others to be campaigning in silence and ignore his constitutional mischief which is being carried out by FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga and Deputy General Secretary John Msimuko.



It’s unsurprising that even one of his chief supporters Oliver Sepiso Shalala is publicly rejecting Kamanga’s rebuttal to Keith’s clarion call as it is laced with falsehood.



In the last 72 hours, Kamanga has written two articles for the rogue publication – Zambia Whistleblower. Today, Kamanga has published a statement under his campaign team. That means a series of three articles published by Kamanga against one press statement by Keith.



To one of those articles on the rogue Zambia Whistleblower, Shalala responds,



“Please avoid always dragging the state into this topic. There is no state-sponsored or UPND-sponsored scheme to remove Andrew Kamanga. I am in the thick of things with the UPND communication team. I would have known about this scheme.



“By you peddling this line, which is not proven, you are slowly alienating those of us in the UPND who support Andrew and you reduce his chances drastically.



“Please for once listen to me and understand that you cannot deliver Andrew through the opposition element. Besides the majority opposition element is with one of the two contenders who are chasing Andrew behind.



“I know how you hate UPND and you may have good reasons but don’t use that hatred to hurt Andrews chances.



“Lastly am surprised but I thank you for unblocking me and allowing me to comment here for the first time since 2021.”



Kamanga’s mission is to brand Keith as a state-sponsored candidate so that football councillors shun him.



Kamanga thinks the way he became FAZ president through the help of the MMD government is the same way other people will take over from him. But unfortunately for Kamanga, he is even upsetting his strongest defenders like Oliver.



What Oliver should advise Kamanga is to respond to the issues Keith raised in the clarion call to FAZ Councillors instead of resorting to malice and falsehoods. The issues Keith raised can be summarized as follows:-



1. Breach of the FAZ Constitution



Asking councillors to sign a proposal outside the provisions of article 28 of the FAZ Constitution is illegal. Only FAZ Members (Clubs, officials & affiliated associations) & the FAZ Executive Committee have powers to make proposals for inclusion on the FAZ agenda, not the FAZ General Secretary. And these proposals have a timeline.



In the case of FAZ Members, their proposals must reach FAZ Secretariat 45 days before the AGM and such proposals must be communicated to all members 21 days before the meeting. There was no proposal to suspend the agenda 21 days before the March 29, 2025 AGM, so there can be no proposal to do so before the meeting on May 9, 2025.



2. Presentation of Financial Reports



These reports and other presentations are mandatory. The FAZ Constitution is categorical that the AGM must receive the presentation of the consolidated and revised balance sheet and the profit and loss statement and debate, approve, or disapprove the financial statements under Article 28.2 (i) (j).



By demanding the respect of the FAZ Constitution, how does Keith assume, in Kamanga’s view, the role of a state candidate. The FAZ Constitution gives Keith, his club (FC Muza) and other FAZ members the right to hold the FAZ Executive and the General Secretariat accountable.



Keith’s call genuinely serves the interests of FAZ. He wants councillors to understand their significant role in the management of football so that they uphold integrity in all decisions affecting Zambian football. Keith highlighted financial prudence as critical, insisting on transparent budgeting and spending practices.



Rather than respond to these very important issues, Kamanga has chosen to deflect councillors through petty and baseless articles that don’t make sense and makes no reference to the FAZ Constitution.



The guy is unfit to continue as FAZ president as he is not in the position to serve football, but himself. That’s why there is no record of him ever establishing his own football club.



When you work for Zambian football at grassroot level, it shows. Can Kamanga point to anything he worked on in Zambian football before politicians installed him as FAZ president? Nothing.



He was just a nomad, squatting at Power Dynamos, Kabwe Warriors and claims that he donated to City of Lusaka. Otherwise, there’s nothing showing he has built a football empire in Zambia.



Respect to Keith Mweemba!



SOURCE: Muvi TV