PANJI KAUNDA, KAMBWILI, SHAMENDA,KAFWAYA  FAIL TO REFUND ILLEGAL 2016 PAYOUTS

PANJI KAUNDA, KAMBWILI FAIL TO REFUND ILLEGAL 2016 PAYOUTS



By Darius Choonya



Zambia’s High Commissioner to Malawi and former Home Affairs Deputy Minister, Panji Kaunda, is among four former cabinet ministers who have not paid back the money they illegally accrued in 2016 when Parliament was dissolved ahead of the general election.





Vice President Mutale Nalumango has named the other three as Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, Fackson Shamenda, and Dawson Kafwaya.





Mrs. Nalumango revealed that the total amount owed is K230,064 and that the matter has been referred to the Attorney General for appropriate action.





In 2016, the Constitutional Court ruled that ministers who overstayed in office after the dissolution of Parliament should refund the salaries and allowances they received, amounting to K4.3 million.



#NewsOnTheGo