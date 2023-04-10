PAPA GIVES CONGREGANT 7 DAYS TO APOLOGIZE OR FACE THE WRATH OF THE SPIRIT

By Jackson Mwewa Chabala Junior

“He should not have touched my velvet jacket……..”

A year ago, Chimwemwe township of Kitwe was taken aback after witnessing an incident where a named papa was beaten flawlessly for revisiting the original sin introduced by Adam and the weak vessel.

Stories available indicate that Papa Gillan Imenda founder of Me and You Ministries in Kitwe was on Sunday, 20th June, 2022 beaten by a man near his money making factory commonly referred to as a church.

The man in question has been identified as a 37 year old teacher of Mathematics who is known for offering tuitions in Chimwemwe.

On Sunday, Papa Gillan, the anointed Assegai was beaten like a six year old, his favorite velvet jacket torn and if it was not for the intervention of the police, the self imposed seer would have joined the thief that taunted Jesus Christ on the cross.

However, after being discharged from hospital with misplaced jaws, the papa vowed to turn the man in question into a dog in seven days if he was not going to kneel and allow the papa to pray for him so that God could forgive him.

According to the papa, the entire cult was offended especially hus godfather, who said it was wrong for a mere chalk breaker to touch God’s messenger less getting physical with him.

Today during the church service, the papa remembered the incident and told them that it’s not right to touch a man of God. For many seconds, he remained mute looking up and lerving his foot like he was on car gears.

When he opened his mouth and spoke to his congregants, he quoted a wrong scripture which was only noticed by a few members as others spend most of the time shouting amen to any sound.

And his last words were I told that man last year to come and meet me in 7 days but he refused. I could not turn him into a dog people would have misunderstood it but Nebuchadnezzar was turned into an animal similarly.

This year, let him come on Sunday next week to apologize, allow me to beat him and sow a seed of K20 000, otherwise, he will have to choose the type of dog I will turn him into. This time around I swear.

This all thing happened last year on a Sunday after the teacher in question came to know about the extramarital affair of his wife with the papa Gillan.

Rumors were that the teacher in question was aware of the wife’s infidelity but waited for the right time to finish off the papa on Sunday in front of his congregants and expose him for what it he is, a lunatic.