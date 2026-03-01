PARAMOUNT CHIEF MPEZENI ENDORSES HH FOR AUGUST 13 GENERAL ELECTION





PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people of Chipata district has endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema for the upcoming August 13, 2026 general election.





Speaking during the N’cwala traditional ceremony at Emutenguleni in Chipata district today, Paramount Chief Mpezeni said all Ngonis will rally behind the candidature of President Hichilema in the coming general election.





He says the UPND Government has performed exceptionally well adding that over the period of 4 years, Eastern province has greatly benefited from various programmes.





The traditional leader stressed that the Ngoni people will fully support the candidature of President Hichilema to secure victory in this year’s general election.





Paramount Chief Mpezeni has since pleaded with the president to ensure that Chipata can get a university.





And president Hichilema says the Government is committed to ensure that the economy of Eastern Province is improved stressing that Government is aware of the slow pace of road construction in the area.





He notes that the traditional ceremony is key to bring unity among the people that promotes the Social economic growth and development for the people.



