Parents d!e in hot tub after drinking to celebrate daughter’s 4th birthday

SPAIN – A Brazilian couple tragically died while celebrating their four-year-old daughter’s birthday. Jeferson Luiz Sagaz, a 37-year-old military police officer, and Ana Carolina Silva, a 41-year-old nail salon owner, were found dead in a motel hot tub in São José, Santa Catarina.

The couple had spent the day drinking at a food park, went to a nightclub, and checked into the Dallas Motel late that night.

They were last seen around 11:30 p.m., and failed to pick up their daughter the next day from Jeferson’s sister.

Concerned relatives reported them missing, prompting a search. Their bodies were found in a bathtub filled with 50°C water, with a space heater running at high temperature.

An autopsy revealed exogenous poisoning caused by extreme heat, leading to heatstroke, dehydration, and organ failure. Toxicology reports showed high alcohol levels and traces of cocaine.

Investigators ruled out foul play, electric shock, drowning, or gas poisoning after extensive forensic analysis.

Ana Carolina’s family denied she was a regular drug user and raised questions about potential forced substance use.