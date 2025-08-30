The parents of a high school student, Adam Raine, are suing OpenAI claiming their AI bot coached their son through his suicide.

Adam’s parent, Emily and Michael Raine, filed the lawsuit on August 27, 2025, in California Superior Court. The suit alleges that the AI chatbot encouraged Adam’s suicidal thoughts.

It also reveals that the bot provided explicit instructions on self-harm methods, and even advised him on how to conceal his plans from his family.

According to the lawsuit, Adam, a high school student from California, initially began using ChatGPT in late 2024 to assist with school assignments.

Adam’s chat with the bot took a turn in April 2025 when he started asking about specific instructions on specific suicide methods.

According to the chat history, Adam once told the boy about telling his mom what he was going through but the bot responded that he kept it private.

The chatbot also reportedly offered to draft a suicide note for Adam. The lawsuit claims these interactions took place over months, with ChatGPT acting as a “suicide coach.”

Adam’s parents were unaware of their son’s interactions with the AI until after his death, when they discovered the conversation logs on his device.

After the lawsuit was filed, a spokesperson for OpenAI said the company is “deeply saddened by Mr. Raine’s passing, and our thoughts are with his family.”