Paris Hilton breaks her silence on claims Ghislaine Maxwell tried to recruit her for Jeffrey Epstein

Famous heiress, Paris Hilton, has addressed reports that Ghislaine Maxwell tried to recruit her for Jeffrey Epstein after it was claimed she thought the heiress would be ‘perfect for him’.

Hilton, now 44, was just 19 when she was spotted by Maxwell at a party, who reportedly told friends she had set her sights on the teen for Epstein.

Maxwell, who dated notorious s£x offender Epstein for several years in , was said to be scouring parties looking for girls who would date Epstein.

She was later convicted and sentenced for her role as Epstein’s ‘chief recruiter’ and a partner in his s£x trafficking operation.

However, despite Maxwell’s alleged intentions for Hilton, the mother of two has insisted that she ‘doesn’t remember ever meeting her’.

During a new interview in the Sunday Times magazine, Paris claimed: ‘I don’t even remember ever meeting her’.

Hilton then reflected that she may have been dragged into the media storm at the time because of the weight her name carries, adding: ‘I’m such a good clickbait name.’

The claims about Maxwell’s plans for Hilton were made by a former friend of the British socialite in 2020.

Christopher Mason said Maxwell stopped in her tracks and said ‘oh my god’ when she saw a young Hilton at a party.

Maxwell said she would be ‘perfect for Jeffrey’ and told a friend: ‘Can you introduce us?’

Mason, a British journalist based in New York who has known Maxwell since the 1980s, did not give a date for the encounter. But it appears to have been around the year 2000 when Hilton signed up to Donald Trump’s modeling agency, T Management.