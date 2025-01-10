Paris Hilton’s Malibu house burns down in Los Angeles wildfire

Paris Hilton is the latest celebrity to lose their home in the Palisades Fire.

The heiress’ beachfront house in Malibu has been burned down, she confirmed in an emotional social media post.

“Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burned to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” Hilton, 43, wrote while sharing local news coverage of her area.

She reflected on the memories she’d had in the house, noting that it was a special place for her two young children.

“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London,” Hilton continued.

“While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family is safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires,” she said. “To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets. My heartaches for those still in harm’s way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable.”

The Malibu house is not Hilton’s main residence. The “Cooking with Paris” star owns multiple properties in the Los Angeles area.

The Palisades Fire was first reported Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. PT. By nightfall, the blaze had spread to more than 2,900 acres and torn through the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

Tens of thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes as the wildfire continued to wreak havoc across the Pacific Palisades. Several other fires have also started to rage in the region.

The flames were fanned by winds that reached over 100 miles per hour in some areas.

Hilton was not the only celebrity to be affected by the fire. Mark Hamill, Ben Affleck, Jamie Lee Curtis, Eugene Levy and Mandy Moore are among those who have evacuated their homes.

Reality TV stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Oscar nominee James Woods, along with Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, have lost their homes to the fires.