Paris Saint-Germain thrash Real Madrid 4–0 to reach Club World Cup final





Paris Saint-Germain delivered a stunning performance to demolish Real Madrid 4-0 in the Club World Cup semi-final at New York’s MetLife Stadium last night .





Fabian Ruiz struck twice in the first half (6th, 24th min), with Ousmane Dembélé (9th min) and Gonçalo Ramos (87th min) adding to Real Madrid’s misery.





PSG now face Chelsea in Sunday’s final, while Real Madrid are left to reflect on a night of defensive errors and missed chances.