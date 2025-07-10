Paris Saint-Germain thrash Real Madrid 4–0 to reach Club World Cup final
Paris Saint-Germain delivered a stunning performance to demolish Real Madrid 4-0 in the Club World Cup semi-final at New York’s MetLife Stadium last night .
Fabian Ruiz struck twice in the first half (6th, 24th min), with Ousmane Dembélé (9th min) and Gonçalo Ramos (87th min) adding to Real Madrid’s misery.
PSG now face Chelsea in Sunday’s final, while Real Madrid are left to reflect on a night of defensive errors and missed chances.
It’s done and dusted. PSG are already Club World Cup champions. I’m thrilled. They’re a well-tuned machine capable of slowing down the game to even walking on the pitch to conserve energy while retaing possession of the ball. They do that if the opposition packs the bus. But if they breach the opponents defence, they can run like I do not know. And in their man-mountain goalkeeper Dunoramma, they perhaps have the best net minder in world football. Chelsea are already runners-up. PSG are playing football as it’s meant to be played. Their rightback Moroccan international Hakim, they hv perhaps the best attacking fullback who can run the whole day. They humiliated Real Madrid without breaking a sweat.