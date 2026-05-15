PARLIAMENT DISSOLUTION SIGNALS START OF 90-DAY ELECTION RACE -MWANAKAMPWE





Central Province Permanent Secretary Dr. Milner Mwanakampwe says the dissolution of Parliament by President Hakainde Hichilema marks the beginning of a critical democratic process and sets the stage for a fair and competitive electoral environment ahead of the August 13 general elections.





In a statement issued, Dr. Mwanakampwe said the official dissolution sends a strong message about the creation of a level playing field for all political players, including both established parties and new entrants.





He noted that the move effectively ushers in a 90-day race to State House, parliamentary seats, and local government positions across the country





“It is interesting to note that this is not about an individual’s physical or financial abilities, but a battle of ideas judged against our past and where we hope to see our communities 5 to 10 years from now,” he said.





Dr. Mwanakampwe also paid tribute to outgoing civic leaders in Central Province, including Members of Parliament, mayors, council chairpersons, and councillors, for their service during the 2021–2026 term.



“To all our former elected leaders in Central Province, all we can say is thank you so much for your time, service and dedication to improving the lives of our people,” he said, adding that they now have an opportunity to reflect on the impact of their decisions while in office.





As the country transitions into the official campaign period, the Permanent Secretary warned against political violence and lawlessness, stressing that Central Province will not tolerate any form of disorder.





“Central Province remains allergic to political violence and any form of lawlessness,” he said. “With enough laws and manpower in place, any act of disregard to prescribed laws will be met with equal legal force as government has the duty to uphold the law and protect its citizens.”





Dr. Mwanakampwe further wished all aspiring candidates, both from the ruling party and the opposition, success as they prepare to contest for leadership positions at various levels.





The dissolution of Parliament is a constitutional requirement that precedes general elections and formally opens the campaign period, setting the tone for political activities in the lead-up to the polls.



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