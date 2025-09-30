Parliament Must Choose: Taxing Poverty or Reclaiming Zambia’s Weath – Dr Mwelwa

Parliament Must Choose: Taxing Poverty or Reclaiming Zambia’s Weath





By Dr Mwelwa



Dr. Mbita Chitala’s warning is a thunderclap for a nation that has grown numb to economic pain. His article is not just an opinion piece — it is an indictment of the current economic order and a call to arms for legislators.





He lays bare the truth that Zambia is bleeding its citizens dry through relentless taxation while allowing its mineral wealth to escape unguarded into foreign hands. This is the kind of thinking Parliament urgently needs if it is to become Zambia’s cockpit.





When a man of Dr. Chitala’s calibre speaks, MPs must sit up and listen. He reminds us that no nation in history has developed by taxing its poor into deeper misery. The endless levies, fees, tolls, and duties amount to suffocation.





An objective Parliament would summon the Minister of Finance and demand that these nuisance taxes be reviewed. It would interrogate why copper continues to enrich foreign shareholders while Zambians remain spectators in their own country. It would legislate for state participation and strategic control.





Parliament must not meekly approve tax concessions that strip us of sovereignty. Chitala is right to call for the restoration of majority Zambian ownership of mines and banks. Parliament holds the constitutional power to do exactly that and can amend laws and revoke concessions.





Through Article 62, it can pass legislation that ensures copper revenues are retained in Zambia. That is what a Parliament that loves its people would do. This is why Operations 101 is so urgent — we need patriots inside the House.





We need thinkers, economists, patriots — men like Dr. Chitala — to enter Parliament, not just as commentators but as lawmakers. We need MPs who can dismantle neo-liberal policies that reduced Zambia to a debtor nation and replace them with a sovereign agenda.





The 2026 Parliament must be a Parliament of revolutionaries, not passengers. It must roar like the one that passed Mulungushi reforms in 1968, reclaiming control of mines and financial institutions. That single act gave Zambia decades of state-led development and progress.





We can do it again if we are bold enough to fill Parliament with courageous legislators who will resist IMF prescriptions and chart a Zambian path to prosperity. Today’s MPs should ask themselves if they will be remembered as nation builders.





Will they be remembered as the ones who taxed their people into hunger, or as the ones who reclaimed the wealth of the nation? Will they be footnotes in history, or the generation that broke Zambia free from economic captivity?





Dr. Chitala has lit the match. Parliament must become the fire that purifies this nation’s economic policy. We need a new class of MPs who will no longer be cheerleaders for austerity, but architects of sovereignty and a renewed Zambia.





Let this article be placed in the hands of every MP today — and let them know that if they do not act, the people will act in 2026. History will judge this Parliament by whether it chose courage or complicity.