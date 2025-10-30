 JUST IN: PARLIAMENT REJECTS NKANA MP BINWELL MPUNDU’S MOTION TO RESTRICT MINING OF GOLD, SUGILITE, AND EMERALDS TO THE STATE





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Parliament has rejected a Private Member’s Motion moved by Nkana Member of Parliament, Binwell Mpundu, seeking to have the government restrict the mining of gold, sugilite, and emeralds exclusively to the State.





The motion, seconded by Kamfinsa MP Christopher Kang’ombe, urged the government to take full control of the mining of the three minerals in a bid to enhance state participation in the sector.





However, the proposal failed to gain broad support, as several Members of Parliament including Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe opposed the motion, arguing that similar state-led policies in the past did not yield significant economic growth.





The matter was subsequently resolved in the negative, meaning the motion was not adopted by the House.



#SunFmTvNews