PARLIAMENT TO CONVENE SPECIAL SITTING ON HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION APPOINTMENTS AND RAINFALL OUTLOOK





Parliament will hold a one-day special sitting today to debate and adopt the report of the Parliamentary Select Committee on the Presidential appointments to the Human Rights Commission.





A circular issued by the Acting Clerk of the National Assembly, Loveness Mayaka, and obtained by Falcon News in Lusaka, confirms that the sitting follows a resolution passed by the House Business Committee during its meeting on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.





According to the Order Paper, Members of Parliament will deliberate on the nomination of Dr. Pamela Sambo as Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission, with Dr. Felicity Kalunga proposed as Vice Chairperson. Other nominees include Bishop Emmanuel Chikoya, Ms. Panic Chilufya, Ms. Laura Miti, and Father Joseph Komakoma as Commissioners.





In addition, the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment is scheduled to present a ministerial statement on the 2025–2026 rainy season forecast.