PARLIAMENT’S CONSULTATION PROCESS ON BILL 7 IS TRANSPARENT AND PEOPLE-DRIVEN – ANAKOKA

December 10, 2025

Lusaka – Mubita Anakoka, Member of Parliament for Luena Constituency, has reiterated that the ongoing consultation process on Bill 7 is transparent, people-centred, and grounded in established parliamentary procedure.

The official explained that the Select Committee handling the bill is inclusive, consisting of all political parties and independent MPs, and exists primarily to receive submissions from citizens and interested groups.

Mr Anakoka said that “People of Zambia must not be misled by naysayers who are prophesying what has not yet happened; the process is still unfolding,” thus urging the public to remain patient and informed.

Speaking on Zamcom Radio’s City Voices programme, Mr Anakoka clarified misconceptions surrounding the bill’s journey, stressing that no court has ever declared Bill 7 illegal or unconstitutional.

To widen participation beyond Lusaka, President Hakainde Hichilema constituted a Technical Committee, which travelled across the country to collect views from citizens unable to appear before Parliament.

He revealed that the committee received more than 11,800 submissions, a development the official described as evidence of improved efficiency and modern tools. He credited all this to technology, stating that it is what has enabled government to conduct national consultations faster than in past decades.

The Luena lawmaker also highlighted that the Technical Committee’s report reflects the voices of Zambians from all provinces. But he cautioned that no single submission can be taken as final until the full House debates the bill after the Select Committee’s report.

“Every voice is being listened to, but no one should assume their submission automatically becomes law,” he noted.

He further urged citizens to avoid panic and misinformation, saying the process is designed to balance differing views and produce a constitutional amendment that genuinely reflects national aspirations.

He said that the New Dawn Government has no hidden agenda and that all actions are for the good of the people of Zambia.

UPND MT