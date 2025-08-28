Pastor advises man to dump lover he brought to church

A pastor caused a stir in church after openly warning a man to walk away from the woman he came with, insisting she would only ruin his life.

The pastor, in front of the congregation, told the man: “You can’t handle this girl. It’s not that she’s bad, but you can’t handle her. You’ll just have BP and die.”

The man tried to defend himself, explaining that he had known the lady since 2019 when they started chatting, but the pastor was not convinced.

According to him, the man had left his wife back in 2020 and was now entangled with this new woman. The pastor declared: “This one is the one that destroyed your home, and she will keep on destroying your life. Don’t be carrying fire inside your bosom and think you will not be burnt.”

He went further to warn that the man would end up broke and frustrated if he refused to listen.

When the pastor turned to the lady, she admitted she wasn’t even sure of marriage, saying they had only met physically the day before, despite chatting for years.

In his final words, the pastor told the man to choose wisely: “Either choose your finance or love.”