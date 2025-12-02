Pastor Cancels Wedding After Groom Refused To Cut His Beard

A shocking incident occurred in Nigeria after a Church Wedding was canceled because the groom refused to shave his beard.

An internet user described this bizarre moment on their X (formerly known as Twitter) account, and it has stirred many reactions.

According to the account, the Presiding Pastor, who was to join the two lovers, prompted the groom to cut off his beard before the ceremony, and that did not sit well with him.

Some men take pride in having a beard as they assume it makes them more handsome, especially the bald ones.

His supposed wife-to-be tried all she could to convince him to cut it for the event to commence, but he did not adhere, suggesting that they head to the court to sign because he had already met her family and provided the requirements.

The lady refused to go to the court because she had yearned for this Church Wedding for a long time, but a mere beard was about to crash everything.

Most people who saw this post suggested he cut it off just for that day because it will surely grow back, but some people claim it might’ve taken him a long time to get that beard, so they see reason why it must be a hindrance.

The Wedding eventually did not happen.