A video which shows a Pastor conducting a bizzare unorthodox deliverance has gone viral online.
In the video, the Pastor was seen scooping water into his mouth from a bowl and spitting it on his members as they walk by.
Twitter user, @chukwunaeduya who shared the video wrote;
”This is just the beginning from this continent (#Africa) i am from. what mode of deliverance is this kwanu . John the baptist no do like this ooo.”
