PASTOR CHILUBA WAS MORE THAN A BIG MACHINE – WIDOW



As she stood at the pulpit to eulogize her late husband yesterday, mama Victoria cracked some people’s ribs a little bit with her humor as she proudly confessed that Pastor Moses Chiluba was more than a big machine, further describing him as a mukango (lion).





Despite saying she was not one who believes in giving a tribute about a husband, the widow failed to resist telling the crowd that she loved the late husband dearly.



She added that it was like the two had one heartbeat.





“What we lived and what we shared remains between the two of us. But I’d love to say this, we loved each other dearly, it’s like we had one heartbeat. We knew what God had called us for,” she said.



She also disclosed that she got married to the pastor at a time it was not fashionable for parents to allow their daughters to get married to pastors.





Mama Victoria attributed this to insinuations by people in society that pastors were among the poor of the poorest.



“It was not popular at that time to marry a pastor; It was not popular. And many of you who have lived long will attest to that. It was not popular because the men of God were considered the poorest of the poor. They were a laughing stock,” she said.





“Having had a background that people would consider poor, my husband came from a wealth family because of the good morals that my father and mother in-law instilled in my husband.”



She also recalled what kind of man he was when they just met.





“When I met him, he was a ka man, he was so thin. But the Lord started doing his thing and from a ka man he became a man and now he has become a chi man, a mukango (lion). He became more than a big machine. I love this man, I still do, believe me,” she said.



“He still loved the Lord till his last breath. He was a human being.”



ZR