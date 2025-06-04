BREAKING: Pastor Duncan Simuchimba Released from Kamfinsa Prison, to Complete Sentence Outside





Pastor Duncan Daniel Simuchimba, a well-known cleric and community advocate from Kitwe, has been released from Kamfinsa Correctional Facility after serving four months of a ten-month sentence. The remaining six months will be served outside the prison walls under conditions believed to be part of a supervised release program. His release has been met with both relief and celebration by his supporters, especially among marketeers and informal traders who viewed his imprisonment as unjust.





Pastor Simuchimba’s arrest earlier this year was surrounded by controversy. He was charged with allegedly inciting public unrest through sermons and social media commentary. Critics of the arrest said the charges lacked substance and were politically driven, aimed at silencing a community leader who had grown increasingly vocal about social injustices faced by informal workers.





Astone Sakala, Coordinator of the Informal Economy Consortium of Zambia (IECZ), welcomed the release with a message of unity and gratitude. “We thank all those who stood with Pastor Duncan Simuchimba and us marketeers during this difficult period. As marketeers, we shall continue to be united in good times and bad times. Together we can,” Sakala stated in a public message.





Several members of the clergy have also spoken out about the arrest, describing it as an abuse of power. In an earlier statement, Reverend Chilekwa M of Ndola condemned the political interference he believed led to the arrest. “Politicians in Kitwe should spare the Pastor from their unnecessary cheap politics. It’s important to remind them that every citizen has a right to freedom of expression and association within the law,” he said.





Supporters of Pastor Simuchimba have insisted that his statements were not incitement, but rather a call for social justice. Many believe that his arrest reflects a growing trend where outspoken citizens and community leaders face harassment for speaking out against poor governance and economic hardship. The incident has raised fresh questions about the balance between public order and constitutional freedoms in Zambia.





While official details surrounding the terms of his early release have not yet been confirmed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, it is widely believed that Pastor Simuchimba was released under a community-based sentencing arrangement. These programs allow non-violent offenders to serve part of their sentences outside correctional facilities under supervision.





Public reaction to the release has been largely positive, with small gatherings of supporters seen in Kitwe celebrating the news. Some carried placards reading “Justice for Pastor Duncan” and called on government authorities to protect freedom of speech and the role of the Church in society. Others emphasized the importance of forgiveness and national healing over political vendettas.





Though Pastor Simuchimba has not issued a formal public statement since his release, sources close to his family say he remains in good health and plans to resume his religious duties while abiding by the terms of his supervised release. His legal team has also hinted that an appeal may be considered in the future to challenge the original conviction.



June 4, 2025

