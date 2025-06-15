PASTOR FLEES AFTER VICTIM DIES DURING PRAYERS



Saturday, June 14,,2025



Kanyama Police Station, through Kanyama West Police Post, received a report of a sudden and unnatural death today, Saturday, June 14, 2025, at approximately 1710 hours. The report was made by Mr. Elias Mwanza, aged 48, of Kanono Area, Kanyama West Compound in Lusaka. He reported that his son, Mr. Oscar Mwanza, aged 25 of the same address, had died unexpectedly at their residence around 1600 hours.



According to the initial statement, the deceased had been complaining of painful legs for the past two weeks. In seeking spiritual healing, Mr. Mwanza invited a local pastor identified as Mr. Trust Moyo, believed to be between 25 and 35 years old, and affiliated with Zioni Church located near Yellow Shop in Kanyama Compound.





It is alleged that during the prayer session, the said pastor instructed the family to provide a mixture of eggs and Coca-Cola, which was administered to the deceased. In addition, the pastor placed a stone on fire and, upon heating, used it to apply pressure to the deceased’s legs. Immediately after this act, the deceased screamed, collapsed, and became unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.





Following the incident, the pastor allegedly fled the premises through a window and is currently on the run. His whereabouts remain unknown.





Police officers visited the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation. The body of the deceased has since been transported to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) mortuary and is awaiting a postmortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.





An inquiry file has been opened, and investigations into the matter are actively ongoing. Members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the suspect are urged to report to the nearest police station.



Rae Hamoonga

Police Public Relations Officer