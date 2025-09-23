Pastor Is Seen Distributing Bras To Female Church Members Following Complain That Many Of Them Do Put On Them (Watch Video)

A Nigerian pastor has sparked online debate after a video surfaced showing him distributing bras to female church members who attended service without wearing one.

In the viral clip, the pastor held up several bras and instructed an usher to hand them out to the women in question.

He emphasized the importance of modesty in his church, stating that all attendees must dress decently.

To enforce this, the pastor appointed an usher as a “disciplinarian” tasked with addressing cases of indecent dressing.

He claimed the move was in response to a complaint from a male church member who said he was distracted during service.

The pastor made it clear that those unwilling to follow the church’s standards should consider worshiping elsewhere.

“If you can’t change through this church, look for another church. Somebody reached out to us last week that the guy was distracted. There are people that are coming from their house. They are looking for where God will help them,” he said.