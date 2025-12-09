Pastor prays for a cheating church member after they got stuck while doing it

A pastor in Kenya is trending after he was seen praying for a cheating member of his congregation who got stuck in the process.

In a viral 25-second video, popular Kenyan televangelist Pastor Ezekiel Kangengethe was seen praying intensely over a man and woman.

The pair were allegedly “stuck together” during an extramarital affair. The young man was sleeping with the lady on her matrimonial bed when they got stuck.

In the footage filmed inside the bedroom, the New Life Church founder is seen laying hands on the couple—who are covered with a blanket.

A shocking twist to the tale is the presence of the woman’s husband who sat on the bed as the prayers continued.

After several minutes of fervent prayer, the pair reportedly separate, prompting cheers from onlookers.

Pastor Ezekiel later claimed the incident was divine retribution against adultery, telling local media, “When you go against God’s covenant of marriage, even your private parts will testify.”