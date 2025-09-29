pastor shares list of what men and women look for in marriage

A South African pastor and marriage therapist, Bakhe Dlamini, has shared a list of what, according to him, men and women look for in marriage.

In the list he posted on Facebook, he mentioned that men need respect, s3x, praise and home cooked meals.

He however excluded s3x in the list of what women want, an omission noted by some of his followers.

“Women need S3x and Money more than everything,” one Evangelist Mhlongo wrote.

“Women: 1. Hugs 2. Flowers 3. Gifts 4. Provision 5. Compliments 6. Protection 7. Holding hands 8. Cuddles 9. Dates 10. Faithfulness 11. Leadership,” Dlamini wrote.

Men: 1. Respect 2. Sex 3. Praise 4. Home cooked meals

“Yes, this is not an exclusive list, so let’s not fight on comment section. These are the primary needs amongst each gender. Men are definitely simpler than women. Women are detailed. Nothing wrong with that. ”