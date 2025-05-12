PASTORS WIFE BLAMES HUBBY FOR HAVING THREE BOYFRIENDS

PASTORS WIFE BLAMES HUBBY FOR HAVING THREE BOTFRIENDS



A PASTOR’s wife from Lusaka’s Kanyama Township has narrated in the local court that her husband’s promiscuous behaviour is what pushed her into having three boyfriends.





Alice Lumbwa, 31, said in Matero Local Court that the unholy behaviour of her husband, Simon Mwanza, who is also founder of International Pentecostal Church, left her confused.





Lumbwa said her husband even impregnated her own cousin, whom he was in a sexual relationship with.





She was narrating in a case in which her husband, Mwanza, aged 33, dragged her to court for divorce claiming she cheated on him with two security guards and a minibus driver.



ZDM