Patrice Evra: “If Ferguson were coaching today, he’d be in jail!”



Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson’s tough and often ruthless management style would have likely landed him in jail if applied in today’s era. Ferguson, who managed United from 1986 to 2013, led the club to an incredible 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, making United the most successful club in Premier League history. However, since his retirement in 2013, the team has failed to win the league again





In a shocking interview on the SDS Podcast, Evra, who won five Premier League titles and a Champions League under Ferguson, said the legendary manager was “a total gangster, in every sense of the word.”





Evra explained,

“If Ferguson was coaching today, he’d end up in jail. There’s no way he’d get away with what he used to do. Do you know how many players I saw cry because of his yelling? He used to throw boots at players — he was a real gangster.”





He recalled a famous incident in 2003 when Ferguson kicked a boot that struck David Beckham above the eye after a loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup. Ferguson allegedly shouted,

“That’s what you get for shaking it nice for her, you little shorts model!





Evra also shared a story involving Wayne Rooney and Danny Welbeck in a friendly match. Rooney let Welbeck take a penalty as encouragement, but Welbeck missed. Despite the game being friendly, Ferguson stormed into the bathroom yelling

“Who the f\*\*\* are you, son of a b\*\*\*\*, to be taking penalties for the first team?!”





Evra described the team environment under Ferguson as brutal and recounted another incident after Nani was injured in a match against Liverpool in 2011. When Nani started crying, Paul Scholes told him to get off the field. But as Nani walked off, Ferguson shouted from the touchline

“I hope your leg is actually broken, because if it’s not, I’ll hang you by your balls! No Man United player cries at Anfield, you little…”





These stories illustrate the fierce and uncompromising atmosphere that defined Manchester United under Ferguson, a culture of toughness that forged one of the most dominant teams in football history, but one that would likely be impossible to replicate in today’s game.