Patrick Tembo Banda asserts sole authority over UPND, halts internal elections

A man identifying himself as Patrick Tembo Banda has declared himself the sole authority over the United Party for National Development, halted all internal electoral processes, and issued a fresh appointment to reinforce his claim, escalating a dispute over leadership within the ruling party.

The statement was delivered in a recorded address released on April 4, 2026, in which Banda introduced himself as interim president and positioned his authority as both historical and constitutional. He said his move followed public scrutiny surrounding his earlier declaration and insisted his position remains unchanged.

Banda described himself as the only surviving founding member of the party and claimed authorship of its formation. He said the UPND could not be discussed without reference to his role, asserting that the party was his creation and remains under his authority. He challenged anyone disputing his claim to present themselves as founders, stating none would meet that threshold.

He identified individuals he said formed the original leadership structure, naming Anderson Mazoka as founding president, alongside figures he described as early office bearers including Greyson Ndhlovu, Justin Mweene, and Maxwell Lufungulwa. Banda placed himself within that group, stating the party was anchored on what he termed four pillars and positioning himself as central to that foundation.

Banda said his authority extends to all party activities, declaring that any actions taken outside his approval are invalid. He stated that internal processes currently being circulated, including notices of intra-party elections and a general assembly, were illegal. He directed members to disregard such notices and warned individuals presenting themselves as party leaders to halt their activities pending his authorization.

He framed the directives as binding, stating that instructions issued from the presidency must be treated as authoritative. He added that no general conference or internal election process could proceed without his approval, reinforcing his position that he alone has the mandate to convene such structures.

Banda also addressed backlash linked to his earlier statement, defending its legality and stating it was grounded in the party constitution and his authority as founder. He said he stood by the statement in full and maintained that it did not violate any law, asserting instead that it reflected the law as he interprets it.

The address extended to criticism of actions taken against media institutions that carried his remarks. Banda said journalists had a duty to publish material presented to them and should not be targeted over content disputes. He stated that any legal concerns should be directed at him personally rather than media houses, condemning what he described as intimidation of journalists.

He said the reaction against media platforms was unjustified and called for journalists to be allowed to operate freely. He described them as stakeholders in national development and said they should not face threats in the course of their work.

Banda further disclosed that he had begun forming an interim leadership structure, stating that he had received significant interest from individuals seeking to be part of it. He said he would begin announcing appointments, starting with the position of secretary general.

He named Charles Longwe as interim secretary general, describing the role as central to administrative coordination within the party. The appointment aligns with a separate letter dated April 1, 2026, in which Banda formally assigns Longwe responsibilities including managing party communication, coordinating internal structures, and preparing for electoral processes.

Supporting his claim, Banda has also circulated historical documents, including minutes from a December 7, 1998 executive committee meeting of the UPND. The document records early party leadership structures and outlines resolutions relating to the appointment of Anderson Mazoka as party president, forming part of Banda’s argument that authority flows from the founding framework.

The emergence of both the address and supporting documents introduces competing interpretations of authority within the party, with Banda grounding his claim in historical formation and constitutional positioning while directing present-day operations.

The dispute unfolds as political parties prepare internal structures ahead of the August 13, 2026 general election, where leadership clarity remains central to candidate selection and mobilisation.