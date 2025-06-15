FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



PATRIOTIC FRONT CALLS FOR DIGNIFIED MOURNING AND NATIONAL UNITY

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA





June 14, 2025



My fellow citizens,



WE continue to stand together as a nation united in grief. On Thursday, we heard the unifying words of His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema, as he called upon us all to embrace peace, love, and unity during this difficult time of mourning for our former Sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





I speak today, not merely as the Leader of the Opposition, but as the President of the Patriotic Front, to stand in solidarity with President Hichilema’s profound and timely message as we mourn a leader who served our nation with dedication.





This isn’t a moment for partisan divides, but for remembering what truly binds us as Zambians: our shared humanity, compassion, and unwavering commitment to peace and stability. For the Patriotic Front, this loss is particularly profound, but I urge all our members to recognise our former President was a leader for all Zambians, transcending political affiliations.





President Hichilema rightly urged us to embrace the bereaved family and all citizens. In times of profound sorrow, political lines must dissolve, giving way to empathy and shared grief. We extend our deepest condolences and collective strength to the bereaved family; we feel this pain acutely and stand with all Zambians in mourning.





His Excellency also made a crucial point: political differences should never translate into enmity. This principle, which my party and I have always championed, must guide us now more than ever. Robust debate and diverse perspectives are hallmarks of a healthy democracy, but these must never descend into hatred or animosity. We may disagree on policy, but we must never lose sight of our shared identity as Zambians working towards a common future.





We wholeheartedly echo the President’s firm declaration that government will not allow lawlessness and anarchy. As leaders, it’s our collective responsibility to ensure peace prevails and the rule of law is upheld. All citizens must play their part in maintaining order and demonstrating respect for our institutions. Violence and disruption have no place in a democratic Zambia, especially during national mourning.





To our supporters, Patriotic Front members, and all Zambians, I implore you: heed these calls for calm. Let’s channel any sadness, frustration, or anger into constructive avenues. Let’s show the world that Zambia is a mature democracy, capable of navigating challenging times with grace, dignity, and unity. Let’s mourn our former President with the dignity and respect he deserves, remembering his legacy as a president for all Zambians.





This is a time for reflection, healing, and reaffirming our national values. Let us stand together, hand in hand, as one people, one Zambia, one nation. Let us honour the memory of the Sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu by upholding the principles President Hichilema has so eloquently articulated: peace, love, and unity.





May God bless the bereaved family, may God bless the Patriotic Front, and may God bless our beloved Republic of Zambia.



Thank you.



ROBERT CHABINGA

ACTING PATRIOTIC FRONT PRESIDENT AND LEADER OF OPPOSITION IN PARLIAMENT