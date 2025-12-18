PATRIOTIC FRONT CAUTIONS AGAINST ATTENDANCE AT THE PRESIDENTIAL ASSENT TO THE 2025 CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT- Given Lubinda

TO:

All Mayors

All Deputy Mayors

All Council Chairpersons

All Deputy Council Chairpersons



⸻



PATRIOTIC FRONT CAUTIONS AGAINST ATTENDANCE AT THE PRESIDENTIAL ASSENT TO THE 2025 CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT





It has come to the attention of the Patriotic Front that the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has, through a communiqué referenced MLGRD/101/1/10 dated 17th December 2025, invited Mayors, Council Chairpersons, Deputy Mayors, and Deputy Council Chairpersons to attend the Presidential Assent ceremony for the 2025 Constitutional Amendment.





The Patriotic Front hereby formally cautions and advises all elected local government leaders against attending this event. The said ceremony is clearly intended to rubber-stamp and sanitise an illegal, illegitimate, and deeply flawed constitutional amendment process, being pursued by President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration under the guise of legality.





This caution is premised on the Patriotic Front’s firm and well-documented position that the process undertaken by Government to amend the Constitution was fundamentally unconstitutional, procedurally defective, and in total disregard of the will of the Zambian people. The process violated both the spirit and letter of the Constitution, as unequivocally pronounced by the Constitutional Court in the matter of Celestin Mukandila and Munir Zulu v. The Attorney General.





The Patriotic Front remains unwavering in its commitment to the sovereignty of the Zambian people, whose collective will is enshrined in the Constitution. As a pioneer and defender of democracy, constitutionalism, and the rule of law, the Party will not be complicit in actions aimed at undermining these foundational principles.





Accordingly, the Patriotic Front reminds all elected leaders of the oath of office they swore to defend and protect the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia. These offices are held in trust on behalf of the people in their respective municipalities. Participation in any process that undermines constitutional governance amounts to a betrayal of the electorate and constitutes a clear breach of that solemn oath.





The Patriotic Front reiterates its unwavering commitment to defending democracy and standing with the people of Zambia, particularly at a time when the country faces a dark cloud of constitutional abrogation driven by leadership intent on eroding democratic safeguards.



⸻



Issued by:

Hon. Given Lubinda

President

Patriotic Front