BREAKING NEWS PATRIOTIC FRONT MEMBER CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI EYES ROAN CONSTITUENCY AHEAD OF 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS





Former National Democratic Congress president, patriotic front member of the central committee Chishimba Kambwili served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Roan Constituency in Luanshya for three consecutive terms, from 2006 to 2019. Elected on the Patriotic Front (PF) ticket, he held the seat following the 2006, 2011, and 2016 general elections until his seat was declared vacant on February 27, 2019.





During his tenure, Kambwili held various cabinet positions, including Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Minister of Sports, and Minister of Labour.





News has gone round the constituency and information coming from his closes allies indicates that the former Roan 1 his thinking of a return to his constituency.





The information has not sat well with the current Roan Aspirants, with others thinking of withdrawing and standing on mayoral and others quiting politics.





“No one can stand against CK in Roan constituency, the return of this man, is a well calculated move and it shall be a landslide victory come 2026, this man is the darling of the people of Roan” some senior citizen in Roan constituency Said