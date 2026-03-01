PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF)
OFFICIAL STATEMENT: DEFENDING DEMOCRACY AND PARTY
STABILITY
The Patriotic Front wishes to address the sustained barrage of speculation and politically motivated
attacks regarding the scheduling of our National Convention. Let it be clear: the PF will not be
bullied into conducting a rushed, chaotic or legally questionable convention simply to satisfy
opponents who wish to see instability within our ranks.
Our responsibility is to ensure that when
delegates gather, the process is lawful, credible, transparent and beyond dispute. We refuse to
repeat mistakes that could later nullify the will of our members.
Those who shout the loudest about
“delays” are often the same forces that seek to disrupt internal processes through legal and political
manoeuvres. The PF remains united, structured and focused. Internal preparations are ongoing.
Membership verification, structural alignment and compliance requirements are being handled with
diligence. Leadership is not measured by noise or impatience.
It is measured by responsibility and
foresight. We assure members and the Zambian people that the Convention will be held. It will be
orderly.
It will be democratic. And it will be decisive. The Patriotic Front stands firm.
Issued by:
Office of the
President Patriotic Front