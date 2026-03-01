PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF)

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: DEFENDING DEMOCRACY AND PARTY

STABILITY



The Patriotic Front wishes to address the sustained barrage of speculation and politically motivated

attacks regarding the scheduling of our National Convention. Let it be clear: the PF will not be

bullied into conducting a rushed, chaotic or legally questionable convention simply to satisfy

opponents who wish to see instability within our ranks.

Our responsibility is to ensure that when

delegates gather, the process is lawful, credible, transparent and beyond dispute. We refuse to

repeat mistakes that could later nullify the will of our members.

Those who shout the loudest about

“delays” are often the same forces that seek to disrupt internal processes through legal and political

manoeuvres. The PF remains united, structured and focused. Internal preparations are ongoing.



Membership verification, structural alignment and compliance requirements are being handled with

diligence. Leadership is not measured by noise or impatience.

It is measured by responsibility and

foresight. We assure members and the Zambian people that the Convention will be held. It will be

orderly.

It will be democratic. And it will be decisive. The Patriotic Front stands firm.

Issued by:

Office of the

President Patriotic Front